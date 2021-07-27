Over 5 000 SAPS officers vaccinated in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town - Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have kept the Covid-19 vaccination momentum going in the Eastern Cape, with some 5 000 people getting their jabs since the drive started on July 8. In a statement on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said vaccinations were going on at the Griffiths Mxenge main hall in Zwelitsha, the Msobomvu district office in Butterworth and the Wilkinson hall in Queenstown.

SAPS employees were also queuing at the Harry Gwala community hall in Matatiele, 550 km from the provincial office. Acting district commander Brigadier Asogrean Naido was among the first officers to get inoculated. “Since the Eastern Cape Provincial Launch of the Vaccination Drive that took place on July 8 in Gqeberha, the SAPS in the province has vaccinated over 5,000 members, which is inclusive of the Public Service Act members, police reservists and those that are in the internship programme,” Kinana said.

Members of the SAPS have kept the momentum as they continue to queue at vaccination sites. Photo: SAPS Alfred Nzo district coordinator Colonel Zimela Dembula said the provincial Covid-19 steering committee was in attendance to support SAPS members. The police service in the Eastern Cape is urging particularly those with comorbidities and disabilities which make them more vulnerable to Covid-19, to get vaccinated. Kinana said the provincial commander for corporate communication and liaison, Colonel Michelle Matroos, had also taken the opportunity to create awareness and educate SAPS members about current issues concerning management.