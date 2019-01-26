File picture: Pixabay

King William's Town - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death at a party in Centane this week, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. "A joyful party that was organised by the young men ended in tragedy as a 22-year-old young man was fatally stabbed, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that a group of young men collected money on Thursday at Teko Springs Village in Centane, he said.

"The group of about 10 young men enjoyed themselves at a certain homestead at Teko Springs Village, Centane on Thursday, 24 January 2019. A misunderstanding between two young men, aged 21 and 22, ensued. The misunderstanding resulted to the fatal stabbing of the 22-year-old young man by the 21-year-old suspect."

The man was stabbed in his upper body at about 10 pm and he died on the scene. The suspect was arrested on the same night by Centane police. The dead man was identified as Sikelela Mzuzu. The 21-year-old suspect would appear in the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday on a murder charge, Manatha said.

African News Agency (ANA)