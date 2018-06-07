Port Elizabeth - Two young children have been reunited with their mother in Port Elizabeth after they went missing last week.

Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said that on Monday Sergeant Xoliswa Xhanti, a Victim Support Centre co-ordinator noticed a man walking on the N2 freeway with two very young children, aged two and five.

Naidu said the policewoman stopped along the freeway and took the man and children to the Walmer police station.

Upon questioning the man, it was established that he was the children’s biological father.

Police then took the man and children to a house in Motherwell, with the father indicating that the house was a family home.

“The family verified the father’s explanation and they left the children at the house.”

Meanwhile, Captain Karen Nel from Walmer police station had noticed the children at the station earlier that day and later that evening saw a social media post that someone from Jeffreys Bay was looking for the two children.

It was alleged that the father took the children about three days ago without the mother’s permission, said Naidu.

On Tuesday, police removed the children from the Motherwell house and they were subsequently reunited with their mother.

Naidu said the mother was at the police station to report her children missing when she was alerted that they had been found.

African News Agency/ANA