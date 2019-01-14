File picture: Skyler Reid/Independent Newspapers.

Port Elizabeth - The 24-year-old Port Elizabeth mother of a two-year-old girl who was was admitted to Dora Nginza Hospital in a critical condition last week, has been identified. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the mother, as well as the 22-year-old woman who took the child to the Motherwell Clinic, are both from Wells Estate.

The woman who took the child to the clinic refused to give her name, police said at the time.

Beetge said it was alleged that the mother went to visit family and left the little girl in the care of her friend. The child later allegedly had an epileptic seizure and fell on her head, causing a serious injury.

Beetge said the friend who was in shock, apparently then dropped the little girl off at the Motherwell Clinic to go and search for the mother. The mother alleged that there was confusion about where her daughter was admitted, but she did manage to visit her child later that day.

Beetge said a case of attempted murder is being investigated by the Motherwell Cluster Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit: "Investigators expressed that the allegations are being investigated and that all evidence is being gathered".

The condition of the girl remains critical and she is still on life support. No arrests have been made.

