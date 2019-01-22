Photo: Supplied

PORT ELIZABETH - Seafield police are investigating a case of murder after a man in his seventies was shot and killed at his home while sleeping, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mali Govender said that police were urgently seeking information from community members in tracking down the suspect.

Govender said that accordinng to the severely traumatized spouse of the elderly man, she had seen someone at their window late on Monday night and alerted her sleeping husband.



"As [the husband] tried to alight, the suspect who was standing at the bedroom window, stuck his body through the window and shot the victim."

The suspect then fled the scene.

During the preliminary investigation, forensic experts collected an item of clothing, possibly belonging to the suspect.

Port Alfred’s Cluster Commander, Brigadier Morgan Govender said: “We are deeply shocked by this incident and extend our condolences to the family and friends of the victim. We make an appeal to the community to assist the SAPS with their investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact the Crime Stop number on 0860010111.

African News Agency (ANA)