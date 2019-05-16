File picture: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of house robbery after a 78-year-old woman was threatened with a knife, tied up and robbed of her possessions at her Lovemore Heights home on Thursday. Police spokesperson, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the victim dozed off in front of the television in her house in Bernard Street but was woken up by a noise.

Janse Van Rensburg said six suspects had entered her home.

“Two suspects stayed with the woman in the lounge while the other four suspects ransacked the house.”

Police said the two suspects threatened the woman with a knife and tied her up, demanding information on the whereabouts of a safe.

Janse Van Rensburg said there was no safe in the house.

The incidents unfolded after 12.30 am on Thursday morning and after the suspects left the woman managed to crawl to the kitchen and then outside in an attempt to get help.

However, Janse Van Rensburg said that only by 8am a gardener working in the complex heard her cry for help and came to her assistance.

The suspects fled with a TV, hi-fi set ,a DVD player, jewellery and a bag with personal belongings.

The Mount Road Cluster Trio Task team called on the community to assist them with any information which could lead to the arrest of suspects.

