Two take-away food businesses have been fined for dumping waste illegally in Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: Supplied by NMB Metro

Port Elizabeth - Two take-away businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have been caught allegedly dumping waste illegally, the city said in a statement on Friday.

Mayoral Committee Member for Public Health, Lance Grootboom, said that both establishments were issued with a fine of R2 000 and instructed to dispose of the waste at a municipal disposal facility.

The metro recently launched an "Illegal Dumping Task Force" as part of its War on Waste Campaign.

"As part of the metro's effort to clean up the city, those caught dumping illegally are going to be named and shamed," said Grootboom.

He added that the fine schedule for illegal dumping was still in the process of being reviewed, with the intention of increasing fine amounts for commercial, retail and construction companies found to be dumping illegally.

African News Agency/ANA