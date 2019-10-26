File picture: SAPS Twitter

Port Elizabeth - Police have arrested two men in connection with an alleged card scamming incident at an ATM in Algoa Park in Port Elizabeth, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Saturday. A member of the Port Elizabeth flying squad was going off-duty on Thursday night when he received information relating to an alleged card scamming in progress at the ATM, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

"The member immediately responded and spotted the suspects fleeing in a white VW Polo TSI. With the assistance of SAPS Kwadwesi members, the vehicle was forced to stop. Two suspects, both aged 38, were arrested. Cash and two cellphones were confiscated."

Suspected stolen clothing was also found in the car. It was alleged that the suspects scammed two people at the ATM. The alleged scammers were detained on charges of fraud and possession of suspected stolen property, and were expected to appear in court soon.

"When duty calls for the safety and security of our communities, our men and women in blue, irrespective of the time of day and night, will heed to their vocational calling," Kinana said.