Port Elizabeth - The Port Elizabeth Flying Squad recovered 18 firearms after a dramatic high-speed chase and a shootout in the city’s northern areas. Provincial police spokesman, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said it was alleged that the police Flying Squad members were on their way home on Wednesday night when a report of a shooting was relayed via radio control.

Kinana said a description of the vehicle and registration number were given and police members spotted the vehicle, a blue VW Citi Golf, travelling in the opposite direction in Rensburg Street in Bethelsdorp.

Kinana said a chase ensued and the suspects started firing at the police members.

“The vehicle then stopped and one occupant alighted and ran away. More shots were fired at the police members who retaliated by firing back.”

The chase continued into several streets and in the process, a bag was thrown out of the car. Police members retrieved the bag and continued with the chase.

In Bullrush Street the driver of the VW Golf lost control of the vehicle and collided into a boundary wall. It was alleged that three occupants alighted and ran off in different directions.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was fatally wounded.

On inspecting the contents of the bag, the police discovered 18 firearms including a 6.35, a 9mm pistol and revolvers. Police are investigating cases of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and murder.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Port Elizabeth is searching for the four outstanding suspects.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Andre Swart applauded the swift reaction: “Our members risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of their communities. The proliferation of illegal firearms contribute to crimes such as murder and gang violence. We will not rest until we are satisfied that the people of these areas are safe and that criminals involved in gang activities are arrested and put behind bars."

The suspects are still at large and the SAPS are appealing to community members who can assist with information which could lead to their speedy arrest, to contact Crime Stop on 086001011.

