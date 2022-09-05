PICS: NSRI launches survival swimming centre in the Eastern Cape

Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has launched its second survival swimming centre in the Eastern Cape. According to the NSRI, only 15% of South Africans can swim and with the drowning statistics as high as they are, learning how to swim should be prioritised as an essential skill for all South Africans, especially children.

Story continues below Advertisement

The first survival swimming centre was launched in Riebeek Kasteel in the Western Cape in March. According to the drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram, swimming is a life skill and learning to swim at an early age will reduce drowning incidents, especially among children. However, he said, in many underprivileged areas in South Africa, this will never become a reality.

The latest survival swimming centre was launched in an area with the highest drowning incidents as shown by statistics in the Eastern Cape. “After the success of our first survival swimming centre in the Western Cape, we are excited to launch the second survival swimming centre in Tombo Village, 19km outside Port St Johns which our statistics show has the highest incidents of drownings in the Eastern Cape. “Considering that the province is the second leading province with drowning incidents in the country, it made it crucial that the centre comes here,” Ingram said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said lessons will be offered at no cost to children in and around the village. The centre will be located at a local school. “The centre will be placed at Noah Christian Academy an independent school in Tombo. This school was identified by our national water safety team leader who works in the area,” Ingram said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The principal at the Noah Christian Academy, Nwabisa Vera Nkata said they are excited to be the first school in the province to receive the survival swimming centre. “Considering that swimming lessons are only afforded by wealthy families, having this centre will be so special for our kids and the community at large. “We stay in a village that is close to the Umzimvubu river and the coast where young and old people drown, so equipping our learners with swimming lessons will be a huge advantage,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The centre is a 12m shipping container which features a 6m long swimming pool, office space for the instructor and a change room for students attending. The pool is 1m deep allowing small children to stand in it. Because this centre is a shipping container, when not in use, the pool can be locked up to ensure there is no danger of anyone entering the pool when instructors are off duty.

Swimming lessons will start with Grade 7 pupils. This project will be followed by interested school teachers and led by the school principal. Ingram said involving teachers in this initiative means they may become survival swimming instructors. “The set of skills of becoming a survival swimming instructor is something that we will be leaving the teachers with for the benefit of not only the school but the community as a whole,” he said.

Those involved will be taught how to hold their breath underwater, open their eyes while underwater, float and to safely propel at least 5m into the water. “The swimming centre is incredibly advanced with built-in cameras inside that are monitored by the NSRI’s emergency operations centre. In addition to that, it has numerous monitoring devices to check the water temperature, air temperature, humidity, and water quality. “This project has continued to receive incredible support from Fluidra in particular and the swimming pool industry in general.