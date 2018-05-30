Port Elizabeth - A search is underway for a 38-year-old man who possibly drowned at Sundays River Mouth, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said Kinkelbos police and other emergency response units were alerted to a possible drowning at Sundays River Mouth on Thursday morning.

This after Ockert Erasmus, 38, reported that his fishing friend, Jacques Schamrel, 39, went missing while being on a fishing trip at Sundays River Mouth.

Erasmus alleged that both of them were on a small fishing boat, anchored in the middle of the river mouth when he fell asleep while Schamrel was still busy fishing.

“When he woke up again at about 6 am, he noticed his friend missing from the boat. After spotting his friend's clothing on the shore, he beached the boat there and searched for his friend in the sand dunes.”

According to Erasmus he could not find Schamrel and phoned his wife who in turn notified the police.

“By 2 pm police rescue teams and divers were still searching for Mr Schamrel who is suspected to have drowned possibly,” Beetge said.

Any person who may have information that could assist police is requested to contact the Kinkelbos Police Station.

African News Agency/ANA