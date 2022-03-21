Police bust man, 58, with two rifles, a homemade shotgun and drugs worth R290k in Port St Johns

Cape Town - A 58-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on three counts of possession of firearms and dealing in drugs. This comes after the suspect was arrested on Sunday during a police operation which was executed at his home.

Police have arrested a suspect in his 50s for the possession of firearms and dagga in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape. Picture: SAPS According to provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli the suspect was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms, 29.5 kilograms of dagga outside Port St John’s. “It is alleged that on Sunday morning, March 20, 2022 at about 4am, members from Public Order Policing in possession of a search warrant raided a house in Nocuze Location in Port St Johns. “Two rifles, a homemade shotgun and dagga with an estimated street value of R290 450 were seized.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Port St John's Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, March 22, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms (three counts) and dealing in dagga (alternatively possession of dagga),” Nkohli said. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, lauded police members for their excellent work. “Criminals in areas such as Lusikisiki and Port St Johns must not have time nor any space to breathe. Residents must continue to report drug posts and people with unlicensed firearms,” Mene said.

