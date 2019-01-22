File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Francois Beukman has extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a Port Elizabeth policeman who was shot and killed after attending to a daylight robbery at a PE bakery. During a shootout on Monday, a 31-year-old police constable was shot in the upper body. Constable Dwane Kemp later passed away in hospital.

It is alleged that members of the PE flying squad received a complaint of an armed robbery in progress at a bakery on the corner of Parliament and Rose Street in central PE.

When police arrived at the scene, shots were fired and officers returned fire.

Four of the suspects, who were in the shop, were shot dead during the exchange of gunfire. A fifth suspect is still at large.

Beukman said he was disturbed at the continued attack and murder of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“The continuing shameless maiming of our police officers cannot continue unabated as it represents a direct attack on the rule of law. Also, the devastating effects it has on families of these officers is often untold but life-changing,” Beukman said.

He said that the proliferation of arms used in such attacks remained a matter of concern for the committee and country. “In order to rid our streets of crime, it is essential to remove the tools used in committing these crimes,” he said.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga, visited the family of the fallen policeman on Tuesday. Ntshinga has vowed that the remaining suspect will be brought to book following the implementation of SAPS's 72-hour activation plan.

