King William's Town - Police in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape are investigating case of culpable homicide after a man, believed to be around 30 years old, died after he was hit by a motor vehicle.

The accident occurred on Thursday at about 7:45pm along the N2 near Canca Forest in Dutywa. The deceased died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Dutywa police detectives. Anyone who is able to identify the deceased can contact Dutywa Police at 047 489 1333.

African News Agency/ANA