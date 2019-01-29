Port Elizabeth police have arrested two suspects within a few hours after a house robbery unfolded on a farm in Alexandria on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police arrested two men on Tuesday, within a few hours after a house robbery unfolded on a farm in Alexandria. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said a third man was killed during a confrontation with police.

Beetge said it was alleged that the farm was robbed by three armed men during the early hours of Tuesday morning. He said two elderly ladies aged 72 and 76 were tied up by the men who were armed with knives.

Beetge said it was suspected that they gained entry by breaking open a window while the women were asleep.

Various items were taken from the farm which included a 38 special revolver.

The men then fled the scene with a white Isuzu Bakkie belonging to the women.

“At about 5.50am the vehicle was spotted by [the South African Police Service] SAPS Flying Squad members driving on the R335 close to Motherwell. A short vehicle chase ensued which ended in Siqwane Street, NU11, Motherwell when the driver of the vehicle almost drove into the wall of a house.”

Beetge said a confrontation with police led to a shooting incident when the driver of the bakkie jumped out of the vehicle.

The man was fatally wounded while the other two men in the vehicle were arrested.

Beetge said a toy replica firearm was found close to the driver, who was a 35-year-old man who cannot be identified until his next of kin has been informed.

The two men aged 37 and 50 are expected to appear before the Alexandria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They face charges which include house robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and goods.

Additional charges could still be added.

African News Agency (ANA)