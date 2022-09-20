Police nab man with R250k abalone in high speed chase from Jeffreys Bay

Durban - A 39-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of abalone valued at R250 000. Police said a high speed chase from Jeffreys Bay ended in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said police received information about a “suspicious vehicle” that was spotted driving towards Jeffreys Bay on the R102. “When police members turned their vehicle around, the driver of the Renault Kwid increased speed, which resulted in a vehicle chase that ensued along the R102, N2 highway.” Beetge said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to very wet rain conditions on Brabant Road in Kabega Park.

“As the driver attempted to flee, he was apprehended. On searching the vehicle, large black bags containing 2372 units of abalone were discovered and confiscated. The estimated street value of the abalone is approximately R250 000. “The suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of abalone and is expected in court shortly.” IOL