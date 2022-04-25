Police officer and his dog nab poachers with abalone worth over R160 000

Cape Town – Three suspects are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the possession of abalone after they were bust by a vigilant cop and his K9 companion. On Friday, Warrant Officer Tertius Neethling and his partner, K9 officer Adze, arrested alleged abalone poachers and recovered diving equipment on the R72 near Fish River.

Story continues below Advertisment

At about 4am, Neethling and Adzem a four-year-old Belgian shepherd, were conducting routine patrols along the R72 near Fish River in Port Alfred when they noticed the driver of a white Ford bakkie, which was parked in the road, behaving suspiciously. According to the Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli, as the K9 patrol vehicle approached the bakkie, it sped off. Warrant Officer Neethling with his companion, K9 Adze, recovered over 400 units of abalone during an arrest. Picture: SAPS A chase ensued and the bakkie collided with another vehicle and veered off the road before coming to a halt.

Three occupants in the vehicle tried to evade the officers, running in different directions. “Warrant Officer Neethling released his dependabl, and energetic companion, Adze, to assist with the chase in between the bushes. Neethling managed to apprehend one suspect, while the speedy Adze cornered the other two men at a thorny shrub,” Nkohli said. The 90.15kg of abalone seized is valued at over R160 000. Picture: SAPS The officers recovered 477 units of abalone weighing 90.15kg and valued at R162 270 inside the vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisment

Officers found six full diving sets with cylinders valued at R78 000. The suspects’ vehicle was impounded as evidence. “The three men are due to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate's Court on Monday, April 25, on charges of Contravening the Marine Living Resource Act 18 of 1998 Reg 36 – illegal possession of abalone,” Nkohli added.

Story continues below Advertisment