Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of business robbery after an incident at a shopping mall on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that three men entered a cell phone shop at MetLife Plaza in Kabega Park.

Naidu said one suspect stood at the entrance of the shop. She said the complainant was threatened with firearms and knives

“An unknown amount of cellphones and two employees' cellphones were taken. A small amount of cash was also taken from the cash register,” said Naidu.

The suspects fled in a charcoal colour Nissan Almera Sedan.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

No one was injured in the incident and no arrests have been made.

African News Agency/ANA