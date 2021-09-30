Police probe cop’s alleged suicide as man appears for murder of Lusikisiki prosecutor

Pretoria – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday Mdumiseni Mduduzi Mkhize, the man charged for the murder of 36-year-old Sivenathi Ralarala, has appeared in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court.

Ralarala, a district court prosecutor stationed in Lusikisiki, was murdered on Saturday, according to NPA Eastern Cape division spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani. “It is alleged that during the evening [on Saturday], Ralarala was at his family home in Cradock when Mkhize arrived and requested to speak to him. ’’Ralarala went outside to speak to him and subsequent to this his family members heard gunshots. They found Ralarala lying on the ground; he died at the scene,” said Ngcakani.

“The police swiftly commenced with their investigation and gathered that Mkhize and another suspect allegedly used a silver Hyundai as a getaway vehicle. Police located the vehicle the following morning driving along R61 from Mthatha.” The vehicle was stopped near Tabase and the police searched it. “As the two occupants, Mkhize and a female police sergeant stood outside the vehicle, police heard a gunshot.

’’The police sergeant had a gunshot wound in the head; it is alleged that she shot herself. She was rushed to hospital. She has since passed away,” said Ngcakani. The South African Police Service has recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with nine rounds of live ammunition and one cartridge. Mkhize has been charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His case was postponed to October 8 for formal bail application.