Port Elizabeth - Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Friday said they were investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a burnt body. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the burnt body of an unknown male was found at around 4pm on Thursday in a bushy area bordering Koliti Street in Ikamvelihle.

Beetge said it was unknown how many perpetrators were involved in the killing. The motive for the murder is unknown.

Police believe the killing was committed as a vigilante attack by unknown community members.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie strongly condemned the killing.

“Community must refrain from taking the law into their own hands to commit assaults and murders on other persons or suspected criminals. Persons taking part in vigilante killings (mob justice) immediately become killers themselves.”

African News Agency (ANA)