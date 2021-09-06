Police searching for three armed men after farm owner is killed in his house

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for three armed men, allegedly involved in the murder and attempted murder of a farm owner and his son. In a statement released on Monday, provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the crime followed an invasion of the farmhouse, just outside Kinkelbos, on Sunday.

At about 6.40pm, police were dispatched to a house robbery incident, near route R72, towards Alexandria. Nkohli said, at the scene, officers found a 55-year-old man who sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. The farm owner was declared dead at the scene. His 30-year-old son was also allegedly shot during the attack, and sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. “The injured son and his mother, with unknown injuries, were rushed to the nearest hospital. At this stage, the details of the alleged incident are sketchy. Police are investigating a case of murder, with additional charges of attempted murder and house robbery, for further investigation,” he said.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the alleged suspects to come forward and contact the nearest police station. All information shared with police will be strictly confidential and those calling in to Crime Stop have the right to remain anonymous. In an unrelated incident, a 23-year-old man appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that the accused in the matter was drinking with his friends, at the Khumbis tavern, in the Bhodini locality, in Beyele A/A, in Ngcobo, when an altercation among the friends ensued. It is alleged that a 39-year-old man, who decided to leave and go home and shortly afterwards, was stabbed in the chest by his friend. The man was declared dead at the scene, despite bystanders trying to assist him.