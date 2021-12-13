Police seek next of kin of man murdered in Gqeberha
Cape Town: The South African Police Service in Gqeberha is seeking community assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man found murdered in Newton Park, Gqeberha, on Friday, December 10.
The SAPS said officers responded to a complaint of a body found lying in the road in Worraker Street, Newton Park, on Friday at about 22.30pm.
The police investigation found that a white vehicle, possibly a Hyundai i10 or a Ford Figo with tinted windows, stopped for a short time from where the body was found and then drove off.
Shortly afterwards, a resident went to look and found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The deceased is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a black Adidas short-sleeve T-shirt, black shorts and sandals.
A murder investigation is under way.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of the person, may be able to identify the deceased or may know anything surrounding his death is asked to contact SAPS Mount Road Detective Lieutenant Colonel Cokisile Mfumba at 082 4421305, the Crime office at 041 394 6243, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or send information via MySAPS App
IOL