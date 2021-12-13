Police seek next of kin of man murdered in Gqeberha

Cape Town: The South African Police Service in Gqeberha is seeking community assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man found murdered in Newton Park, Gqeberha, on Friday, December 10. The SAPS said officers responded to a complaint of a body found lying in the road in Worraker Street, Newton Park, on Friday at about 22.30pm.

The police investigation found that a white vehicle, possibly a Hyundai i10 or a Ford Figo with tinted windows, stopped for a short time from where the body was found and then drove off. Shortly afterwards, a resident went to look and found the body of a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The deceased is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30. He was wearing a black Adidas short-sleeve T-shirt, black shorts and sandals.