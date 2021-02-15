Port Elizabeth police seize drugs valued at R1.5m, guns

DURBAN - Police officials from the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Port Elizabeth conducted a series of operations over the weekend during which four firearms, as well as drugs with a street value of around R1.5 million were seized in two separate busts. Regional police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement on Monday that the results came from the Nelson Mandela Bay area in the Eastern Cape. On Saturday night at around 9.30pm, police from the SAPS Bethelsdorp were patrolling in Kronenberg Drive when they heard gunfire. A man was spotted throwing a firearm into a yard, said Naidu. A 9mm pistol was found in a yard in Hibiscus Street. The suspect escaped. In the early hours of Sunday morning, AGU members responded to a shooting in Bloom Street, Bloemendal, and went in search of the suspects.

Naidu said the officers saw one of the suspects enter a vehicle, which they then spotted in Scholtz Street, a couple of roads away from Bloom Street. The police tactfully approached the vehicle, Naidu explained.

“The back-seated passenger appeared to be very fidgety and was found with a firearm in his hands behind his back, attempting to hide it between the seats,” Naidu said.

The 23-year-old man was apprehended and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect is set to appear before the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In the second incident, AGU members responded to a tip-off regarding illegal drugs at a house in Van Der Stel Street in Kabega Park.

Naidu said that when police arrived at the house, a suspect jumped over a wall and fled. Upon searching the house for other occupants, police made a significant discovery.

“Thereafter, a thorough search of the house was conducted and a total of 4,996kg of dagga heads, magic mushrooms, dagga sweets and a small amount of cash were confiscated,” said Naidu.

The drugs have an estimated streets value of around R1.5 million.

Naidu told the African News Agency on Wednesday that the man who jumped over the wall returned a couple hours after the incident with his lawyer.

An enquiry docket was opened up for further investigation.

The third incident saw AGU members along with the SAPS Walmer Crime Prevention members respond to a call at around 2.45pm on Sunday at a camping/picnic site on Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop.

A group of suspects allegedly intimidated visitors and were also seen hiding a red pouch on the campsite. After the police were alerted, the AGU members carried out a search and located a bag which contained a 6.35mm Baby Browning and a 7.65mm pistol.

Naidu said that the 7.65mm pistol was reported stolen in Beacon Bay in March 2015, while the details of the Baby Browning are yet to be established.

ANA