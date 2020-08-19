Probe into 11 people dying after bakkie rolls backwards in Eastern Cape

Cape Town – An investigation has been launched by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the SAPS to determine the exact cause of a car crash in the Eastern Cape in which 10 women died instantly, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. According to traffic authorities, a bakkie, travelling from Mpahle location towards the Thafalehashe administrative area, rolled backwards into a forest on a gravel road in Elliotdale at Mntwana township around 9am on Tuesday. The vehicle had 13 occupants, alleged to be members of the Cape Buyani African Church, of which the driver and two occupants were injured. The injured were taken to Zithulele Hospital but an 11th person died in hospital, Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement. Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“Tragedy has struck during a month when we ought to be celebrating women, not mourning their untimely passing. Our hearts are broken,” Mbalula said in a statement.

’’The deceased are alleged to be members of a church who were on their way to pay their respects to a family that had suffered a bereavement.

“’It is sad to hear that their own families are now experiencing similar devastation. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved.”’

“An investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the South African Police Service is under way to determine the exact cause of this crash.’’

