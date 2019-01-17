Picture: Pexels

PORT ELIZABETH - A 16-year-old Grade 7 pupil from Mpeko Primary School in Peddie, in the Eastern Cape, has passed away after he was allegedly stabbed by a fellow 15-year-old pupil in the same grade on Thursday. According to officials, the children were "playing", which resulted in the death of the teenager.

The Eastern Cape's education MEC, Mlungisi Mvoko, sent his condolences to the child’s family and the education fraternity.

“My condolences to the bereaved family. I hope they will find solace in the Lord during this trying time", said Mvoko.

Department of education spokesperson Mali Mtima said it was alleged that the pupil was stabbed to death by another boy from the same school.

Mtima said that the department had since sent officials to the bereaved family.

He said that the department also activated counselling for all learners and educators at the school.

Mtima said it was athletics' day when the incident occurred. It was alleged that the 15-year-old took the knife and showed the 16-year-old pupil how to make use of the weapon, said Mtima.

"They were playing and he stabbed him by mistake."

The 16-year-old teenager was immediately taken to a nearby clinic but he was declared dead on arrival. He sustained a stab wound to his chest, Mtima said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed the incident. "While they were playing, the suspect stabbed the deceased in the upper body."

Soci said the 15-year-old pupil was arrested and was being processed in terms of the Child Justice Act.

African News Agency (ANA)