Quigney man accused of murdering, dismembering Nosicelo Mtebeni abandons bail

Cape Town - An Eastern Cape man who has been accused of murdering his girlfriend abandoned his bail application in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Alutha Pasile, 25, made a brief appearance in court and is charged with the alleged murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni, 23, a law student at the University of Fort Hare, and defeating the ends of justice.

On Thursday, August 19, at about 7am, a 36-year-old man walking along the street in Quigney in East London overheard two schoolgirls expressing shock and disgust at how sick people in the area were. The curious man approached the young girls and asked them what they were talking about. The girls allegedly told the man about two bags near the garbage dumping site which contained human body parts.

The man went to inspect the site and when he came across the bags he immediately stopped police officers who were patrolling in the area. At the time of the incident, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the officers went to the scene and found the partially dismembered body of a woman in the suitcase. Next to the case was a plastic bag containing other parts of the body. Further investigation led the police to the house where the two lived, where a plastic bag with other parts of the body was also discovered.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), a witness had seen Pasile leaving his residence where he and the victim lived at about 5am on the day of the discovery of the body parts with a suitcase and a bag. This matched the description of the bags found at the scene. Pasile declined to apply for bail. The matter has been postponed to September 28 for further investigation.