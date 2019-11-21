amaXhosa King Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu. File photo: Bheki Radebe.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official state funeral for amaXhosa king Zwelonke Mpendulo Sigcawu, his office said on Thursday evening. Sigcawu's funeral would feature military ceremonial elements in accordance with the category one status of the occasion, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said.

The president will deliver the eulogy at the funeral, she said, adding that the country's flag would fly at half-mast from Monday until Friday evening.

Sigcawu became amaXhosa king in 2006 and led his people until his death on Thursday last week.

He was also the first king in South Africa to be crowned in 2015 after the democratic recognition of traditional leadership.