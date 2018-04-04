Port Elizabeth - Komani police in the Eastern Cape have opened an inquest docket following the death of a 30-year old rape suspect, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said the man allegedly raped a 60-year-old woman over the weekend at her home in Zwartwater.

Mdleleni said the suspect was apprehended by community members on Saturday and a case of rape was opened for investigation.

However, when police were summoned by community members to fetch the man, he was found tied up. Police then untied the suspect and took him to Glengrey Hospital for medical attention.

The man subsequently passed away in hospital on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA