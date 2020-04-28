Rape suspect held in Willowvale after victim spots him on her way to care centre

Port Elizabeth – A 20-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged rape of a 21-year-old woman, who spotted him while police were escorting her to a care centre, in Willowvale.

It is alleged that the victim was on her way home from the Willowvale CBD at about 10am yesterday when she crossed paths with the suspect at Maxelegwini Locality in Weza Village, police said.

The suspect demanded to see what was inside her bag. He then allegedly dragged the victim to a nearby forest, where the alleged rape took place.

The victim returned to the Willowvale CBD and reported the rape case to the police. While she was being escorted to the Tutuzela Care Centre, she spotted the suspect and alerted the police.

The suspect was then arrested and charged for rape.