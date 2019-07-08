Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape Transport MEC, Weziwe Tikana has sent her condolences to grieving families after 14 people lost their lives in road accidents at the weekend. A total of 14 people, including one pedestrian, died in various accidents across the province over the past weekend.

The latest incident claimed three lives on the N2 road between King William’s Town and Peddie on Sunday night .

It was alleged that an SUV with three occupants, travelling from King William’s Town towards Peddie veered off the road while trying to negotiate a sharp curve.

“It hit a bakkie and a sedan that were travelling the opposite direction, all three occupants of the SUV died on the scene, while drivers of the two other vehicles were rushed to Nompumelelo Hospital with injuries.”

In a statement on Monday, Tikana wished a speedy recovery to those still in hospital after what has been one of the busiest weekends on the province’s roads.

Some of the province’s major routes were clogged up with traffic as school children made their way back from holidays, ahead of schools re-opening for the third term on Tuesday.

The conclusion of the Annual Makana National Arts Festival on Sunday also added to the high volume of traffic as art lovers and general revellers made their way back home.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian died on the R61 near Corhana in Mthatha and another person died on the R396 between Maclear and Tsolo on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, a driver and passenger died on the N2 between Dutywa and Butterworth.

Two people died between Komani and Lady Frere on Saturday while another died between Cradock and Graaf-Reinet.

One person died between Mount Fletcher and Maclear while three people died in the Alfred Ndzo District on Friday night.

Tikana called on road users to continue being extra cautious and patient on the roads as traffic volume is expected to remain high ahead of Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA