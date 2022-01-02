Search on in East London for man swept away by waves

CAPE TOWN – A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew is continuing with their search for man who went missing at Christmas Rock in East London. His brother was rescued.

NSRI East London operations manager Geoff McGregor said their duty crew was activated at 4pm on Saturday, after they received reports of a drowning in progress at Christmas Rock. “A sea rescue craft was launched and the SAPS and Eastern Cape government emergency services responded to the call. “NSRI rescue swimmers and rescue paramedics waded across to Christmas Rock, where a man was rescued. He was taken through the surf to the shore, where he was treated.

“An extensive sea and shoreline search was carried out searching for the man’s brother but there’s been no sign of the missing man,” McGregor said. He said police divers and the police’s K9 Search and Rescue Unit were continuing with the search at Christmas Rock. At the same time, an NSRI East London duty crew and Eastern Cape government emergency services were activated to respond to Gonubie following reports of a drowning in progress.