Security guards traveling in an armoured vehicle from Grahamstown to Port Elizabeth managed to foil a hijacking attempt on their vehicle on Monday night. PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

PORT ELIZABETH - Security guards travelling in an armoured vehicle from Grahamstown to Port Elizabeth managed to foil a hijacking attempt on their vehicle near Nanaga on Monday night, Eastern Cape police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened around 8pm when two vehicles attempted to box in the cash-in-transit van.

"A silver VW Polo attempted to slow down the vehicle from the front, while a silver Nissan NP300 bakkie with about nine armed suspects opened fire on the vehicle from behind and the side."

Beetge said in spite of the armoured vehicle losing its right front tyre, the driver managed to continue to the Kinkelbos police station.

"When the bakkie got next to the vehicle, the driver of the delivery vehicle managed to bump and push the Nissan bakkie until the driver of the bakkie lost control and left the road," said Beetge.

He said it was unknown if the suspects fled into bushes or were picked up by another vehicle. A silver Nissan NP300 bakkie used by the attackers was recovered and confiscated by police after it crashed during the attempted heist.

Police said a forensic and ballistic investigation would be conducted. None of the security officials were injured and no money was taken.

African News Agency/ANA