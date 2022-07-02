Seven burnt beyond recognition in R61 horror crash

Durban - Seven people were killed in a horror crash on the R61 road between Aberdeen and Beaufort West on Saturday morning. According to reports, a vehicle was travelling from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape when it overturned after the driver lost control of it.

The vehicle caught alight, killing the seven occupants, among them three children. The deceased were burnt beyond recognition. Police attended the scene and will be investigating further. The incident comes just days after the Eastern Cape Department of Transport said road safety was more than just preventing crashes and accidents.

It said factors that contributed to the high number of road fatalities included persistent risk-taking behaviours such as reluctance to use safety belts, driving at excessive speeds, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol. "Other dangerous factors are also incorrect tyre pressures, insufficient tread depth, or cuts on your tyres – so have yours checked. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility," the department said. IOL