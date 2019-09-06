Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Seven people have died following a head-on collision on the R345 between King William’s Town and Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape. Eastern Cape department of transport spokesman Unathi Bhinqosa said it was alleged a bakkie collided head-on with a sedan on Thursday.

It was alleged that the sedan was travelling from Stutterheim towards King William's Town and the bakkie was traveling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

Bhinqosa said four people died at the crash scene while three others were transported to hospital for medical attention. The three people transported to hospital later died.

He said there were six occupants in the sedan and 12 people in the bakkie.

Drivers of both vehicles were among the deceased.

African News Agency/ANA