Six awaiting trial prisoners escape from Eastern Cape detention centre

Cape Town - A massive manhunt has been launched after six awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from Sada Correctional Facility in Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, on Friday.

Police from the Queenstown region and neighbouring police stations, along with correctional services officials, launched a search for the prisoners on Friday afternoon.

Eastern Cape correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said Correctional Services officials, together with the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, are working all-out to arrest the six awaiting-trial inmates.

“An investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred,” she said.

The names of the escapees are: Lundi Mzimkhulu, Khanyiso Dlali, Sibusiso William Nzuzo, Siyabulela Mtshobi, Lebohang Wellem and Kuhle Kibi.