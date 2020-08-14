Six awaiting trial prisoners escape from Eastern Cape detention centre
Cape Town - A massive manhunt has been launched after six awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from Sada Correctional Facility in Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, on Friday.
Police from the Queenstown region and neighbouring police stations, along with correctional services officials, launched a search for the prisoners on Friday afternoon.
Eastern Cape correctional services spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said Correctional Services officials, together with the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies, are working all-out to arrest the six awaiting-trial inmates.
“An investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred,” she said.
The names of the escapees are: Lundi Mzimkhulu, Khanyiso Dlali, Sibusiso William Nzuzo, Siyabulela Mtshobi, Lebohang Wellem and Kuhle Kibi.
Gantana urged members of the public not to attempt to apprehend the escapees, but to contact the police.
Friday's escape comes three weeks after a midday exercise beak took a dramatic turn at the Malmesbury Prison in the Western Cape when 69 prisoners staged a daring prison break.
The group, also awaiting trial prisoners, overpowered guards, locking three of them in a cell and escaping through the main entrance at midday. All of the escapees were subsequently rearrested.
IOL