Pietermaritzburg - Six pedestrians were killed and seven others were injured when a bakkie smashed into them on Edendale Road in Kwhashange in Pietermaritzburg, paramedics said on Saturday.

Shortly after 8pm on Friday night, paramedics from ER24, EMRS, and other services attended the scene where they found a bakkie that crashed into the pedestrians, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

"The driver of the bakkie was found with fatal injuries. It is understood from bystanders that members of the community allegedly stabbed the driver to death shortly after the incident. Five pedestrians were found with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene."

Another pedestrian was in a critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Seven other people were treated on the scene for injuries ranging from moderate to serious before being transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA