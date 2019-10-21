Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Police in Maqhashu outside Lady Frere have arrested a man for allegedly raping six schoolgirls last week. Spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the girls were aged between 6 and 11.

"It is alleged that the young girls were on their way to school on 15 October 2019 when they met the suspect who allegedly raped the girls and threatened them that they should not report it," she said in a statement.

"On 19 October 2019, one of the parents noticed suspicious symptoms from her child and she called the police. A case of rape has been opened and a 72-hour plan was activated resulting in the swift arrest of the suspect on 20 October 2019."

The 29-year-old man is due to appear at the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court soon.