Son killed in car crash, moments after he hammered his mother to death

Rustenburg - A 26-year-old man died moments after he allegedly bludgeoned his 72-year-old mother to death with a hammer on Monday in Kwanobuhle near Kariega formerly Uitenhage, Eastern Cape police said. “According to police information, it is alleged that at about 2am Mrs Nozipho Tshem was sleeping in the living room of her deceased daughter’s house when her son entered the room. It is further alleged that there was a commotion between the two of them. Mrs Tshem was repeatedly assaulted on her head with a hammer,” spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“She succumbed to her injuries on the scene. Her son fled the scene.” She said a murder case was opened and the motive for the attacked was not yet known. Naidu said while the police were still at the scene, there was a complaint of a culpable homicide in Matanzima Street, Kwanobuhle main road.

“It is alleged that at about 4.30, the driver of a VW Polo reported at the police station and informed police that he had knocked a person down. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male person lying in the road. He died prior to receiving any medical attention. The deceased person was later identified Siya Tshem, the suspect in the murder of Nozipho Tshem." A case of culpable homicide was opened. Nozipho Tshem and her son, Siya Tshem reside in Cape Town and were attending the funeral of her daughter earlier this month.