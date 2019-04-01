File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Port Elizabeth - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Alvineesha Brooks in Port Elizabeth, while four other suspects have been arrested for the murder of a man and the attempted murder of a 16-year-old youth, following violent community protests as a result of the schoolgirl's killing in gang crossfire. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the schoolgirl was caught in the crossfire of a gang-shooting in Buys Street.

The shooting incident occurred on Saturday night in Bloemendal, allegedly involving members of the Carlitos and NTB gangs.

Angered community members mobilised and marched to a suspected gang member's house in Bardien Street where 25-year-old Tavern Moss was stabbed and beaten to death. A 16-year-old youth was critically injured in the same attack. A petrol bomb and stones were thrown at the house. Windows of the house and a car parked in the yard were also damaged. The fire was immediately extinguished.

While police were in attendance and controlling the situation, a police vehicle was damaged by the community. Warning shots were fired to prevent the community from further rampage.

Naidu said that at about 3.15 pm on Sunday, members of the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit arrested a 21-year-old suspect affiliated to the NTB gang in Bardien Street for the murder of Brookes.

Four other suspects, aged 18, 21, 22 and 49, were arrested in Buys Street for the murder of Moss, the attempted murder of the 16-year-old, and for three cases of malicious damage to property.

All suspects are due to appear in court soon.

