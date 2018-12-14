File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - A 26-year-old man is in custody after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in New Brighton, outside Port Elizabeth in June this year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said on Friday. Captain Anelisa Feni said Sizwe Moshara made his first court appearance on Thursday after his arrest at a local coffee shop in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday. Moshara has been charged for the murder of Constable Bongani Ngcingwana, 37.

"It is alleged that during the afternoon of the 12th of June 2018, Constable Ngcingwana and a colleague were conducting investigation duties in New Brighton when they noticed a static suspicious Silver Toyota Etios with four males," said Feni.

"The officers then pulled over behind the said vehicle. As they were approaching the occupants of the vehicle on foot, suddenly one of them jumped out and fired shots, fatally wounding Ngcingwana in the process."

Moshara will return to court on December 21 for a formal bail application.

