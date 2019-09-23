File picture: SAPS Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH - Two suspects were arrested within 15 minutes of robbery at a 24-hour supermarket in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape police said on Monday. Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a Spar was robbed in Rink Street in central Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Naidu said a 21-year-old cashier was behind the counter when four males entered the shop and demanded money.

Naidu said the suspects took a small amount of cash and cigarettes and left.

No weapons were produced during the robbery.

About 15 minutes later, SAPS Humewood members spotted two suspects near the taxi rank.

“When they stopped next to them, they realised that it was the same suspects on the video footage.”

Two suspects were arrested while two others are still at large.

No stolen items were found in possession of the suspects.

The, suspects, aged 25 and 29, were detained on a charge of business robbery and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)