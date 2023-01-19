Suspects robbed substation of copper cables worth R1 million

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have warned business owners buying stolen copper cables that they will be arrested, charged and have their businesses closed down, following a hit on an electrical substation. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said there has been a high number of incidents of theft and damage of ferrous and non-ferrous metals which lead to a multitude of economic and socio-economic strains which continue to threaten key industries.

She said this warning was issued after the theft of copper cables to the value of R1 million which was dug up from an electrical substation in Struandale on Tuesday. “It is alleged that at about 1.45pm, two security guards on duty at the substation were held at gunpoint by three men who arrived in a white light-duty bakkie. “The suspects were wearing reflector jackets and tied up the guards.

“A further five suspects joined them,” Naidu said. She said an underground electrical cable was dug up and loaded onto the vehicle. Police have opened a case of business robbery.

Police Commissioner in the Nelson Mandela District, Major General Vuyisile Ncata said the threat of ferrous and non-ferrous metals as well as essential infrastructure related crimes remains a priority for the SAPS. “These damages and theft is tantamount to economic sabotage, therefore, we will make every effort to ensure that these perpetrators are traced, arrested, and convicted. “We appeal to the communities to provide information on criminals who steal or interfere with and damage infrastructure,” Ncata said.