Suspects sought for rape and murder of pensioner

Police in the Eastern Cape are appealing for public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of suspects who raped and murdered an elderly woman. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the 63-year-old woman was found raped and killed on Monday, September 6, in the Lwandlana Locality at Tabase A/A in Mthatha.

He said the elderly woman was found inside her home by police after relatives and members of the community alerted police to the incident. “Upon arrival, police found an elderly woman lying on her mattress with her mouth covered with a scarf and her hands tied with electric cables. “A case of murder and rape were opened for investigation,” Kinana said.

He is urging anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect/s to come forward. Those with information are urged to contact Mthatha central police station’s Detective Sergeant Mtwa on 071 475 1871 alternatively, calls can be made to Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In an unrelated incident, police nabbed a 37-year-old man soon after he allegedly perpetrated a home invasion at a house in Sixwila Street, NU8 in Motherwell, on Tuesday.

Police said the 29-year-old complainant said at 1.20pm an unknown man entered the home looking for her brother. She told him her brother was not there and he left but immediately returned and threatened her, demanding her cell phone and bank card. The woman was also instructed by the suspect to load her TV set into his vehicle. Fortunately she could identify the registration number and car model, and this was circulated via the police channels.

Members of the Motherwell Visible Policing (Vispol) Task Team spotted the white Ford in Mpongoshe Street. The vehicle had no registration plates. Officers pulled the driver over, searched him and the stolen items such as the cell phone and bank card were found in his possession. Further investigation led officers to a house in Ntimba Street in NU11 where the TV was recovered.