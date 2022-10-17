Suspects who allegedly murdered nine people in one day to appear in court

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape have managed to track down and arrest five suspects alleged to be behind three shooting incidents where nine people died. The shooting incidents took place in Kwanobuhle and Uitenhage on Thursday, October 13.

In the first incident, just before 12pm, the bodies of four men were found inside a Mazda 323, while a fifth body was found lying in Mabi Street. A sixth victim was rushed to hospital. All victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Minutes later, the bodies of three men were found in Zolanqini Street. Two of the victims were found inside a silver VW Polo, while a third victim was found dead lying outside the vehicle. The victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle the victims were found in was reported stolen in Humansdorp in May.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the police, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheli Mene immediately implemented a 72-hour activation plan. “Within this time frame, at about 8am on Friday, four males who were persons of interest were detained for questioning. “The males, aged between 26-30 years old, were found at a possible hideout in Summerstrand.

“It was further established that on the same day of the murders, another body of a male aged between 18-25 years old was found lying on the side of the road in Rooihoogte near Kwanobuhle,” Naidu said. She said during the investigation, it was established a white Toyota Quantum was suspected to be involved in the murders. Naidu said investigators worked tirelessly to trace the vehicle used, and at 6.10pm on Friday, the vehicle was spotted driving from the Langa location in Uitenhage towards town.

“The vehicle was stopped in Van Riebeeck Hoogte, and a 34-year-old male was apprehended. The Quantum was confiscated. “The three murder scenes are linked. All five suspects are charged on nine cases of murder and one of attempted murder,” Naidu said. Mene commended the team for their swift action in tracking, tracing and arresting the suspects.