File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

PORT ELIZABETH - Three hijacking suspects were arrested within hours of the crime being committed, police in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape said on Monday. Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said a 38-year-old man was hijacked at gunpoint in Kwanobuhle on Sunday. Swart said the suspects then dropped off the man in Uitenhage before fleeing with his car in the direction of Port Elizabeth.

He immediately alerted the police and the registration number was circulated by members of the Uitenhage 10 111 centre which alerted the PE K9 members.

Swart said that while police members were on patrol on Sunday night they noticed the vehicle traveling in Henry Ford Road and the suspects were pulled over.

The suspects were arrested and are due to appear in court soon. Police also recovered the vehicle, a Mazda.

African News Agency (ANA)