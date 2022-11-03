Teen drowns while retrieving golf balls from golf course dam

Durban - A Gqeberha teenager who drowned at a local golf club while apparently retrieving golf balls from a water hazard, loved the water from a young age. Police said they were alerted to a drowning at one of the ponds at the PE Golf Club at around 4pm on Tuesday.

“According to police information, it is alleged that an 18-year-old teenager and two friends were swimming in the pond while at the same time looking for golf balls,” said provincial spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu. Naidu said Kayron Ditlow drowned and an inquest docket had been opened. Following the tragedy, Ditlow’s mother, Marysia Pottas Potgieter believes her son got stuck on the muddy or rocky dam floor.

She told News 24 she had been at work when the tragedy occurred and arrived on scene while paramedics were trying to resuscitate him, but it was too late. Potgieter described her son as an excellent swimmer who loved the water from a young age. She said that he wanted to be an underwater welder after finishing school. It was reported that the club declined to comment on the incident, however, News 24 said they had sent out a statement to members saying that there is a “warning of no swimming and retrieving balls from our dams."

