Three arrested for allegedly trafficking five-day-old twins

Port Elizabeth - The mother of five-day-old twins and two others were arrested on Thursday after information was received regarding a possible human-trafficking incident where the woman was reportedly looking for a buyer for her babies.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the trio were arrested on Thursday during a joint operation by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, Uitenhage Crime Intelligence Gathering (CIG) and members of the Uitenhage South African Police Service (SAPS).

Mgolodela said authorities had followed up on a tip by which time it was said that the mother had already handed the children over to the prospective buyer.

“The joint team of law enforcers followed the lead to a house in Uitenhage where the alleged prospective buyer was arrested and the babies rescued. Another arrest was effected on the mother of the twins and another suspect, which brought the number of the arrestees to three,” she said.

Mgolodela said the twins were admitted to hospital as they were severely dehydrated and malnourished.

Upon discharge from the hospital, the children will be taken to a place of safety.

Mgolodela said it is alleged that the prospective buyer was expected to pay R50 (US$3) a day to the mother of the twin girls in order for her to satisfy her drug addiction.

It was further alleged that the prospective buyer was going to apply for a grant for the children and a portion of the grant received monthly would be paid to the mother.

The three suspects have been remanded in custody and are set to be formally charged in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mgolodela said the investigation was still in progress.

African News Agency/ANA