PORT ELIZABETH - Three men were arrested at Mdantsane in East London, following the discovery of two unlicensed firearms and several live rounds of ammunition. An intelligence driven operation was conducted from 2am on Wednesday and was still ongoing.

Police spokesperson, Captain Hazel Mqala said a CZ pistol and a 38 special revolver would be checked for ownership, as the guns were in good condition with the serial numbers intact.

Mqala said the suspects, who have been linked to various business robberies that took place in the East London area recently, will appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

