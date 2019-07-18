Three people were burnt beyond recognition and two others sustained critical injuries after a VW Polo collided head-on with a Toyota bakkie in East London. Picture: Supplied

Port Elizabeth - Three people were burnt beyond recognition and two others sustained critical injuries after a VW Polo collided head-on with a Toyota bakkie in East London, the Eastern Cape transport department said on Thursday. Spokesman, Unathi Bhinqosa said the accident occurred just after 8pm on Wednesday on the N2 in East London at the Komga turnoff towards Butterworth.

Bhinqosa said the VW Polo caught alight and the three occupants died while entrapped in the inferno.

Two men from Butterworth, who were driving in the bakkie were critically injured and taken to Frere Hospital for further medical assistance. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Komga SAPS.

African News Agency/ANA