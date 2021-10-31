Three killed, three hurt in suspected gang related shooting spree

Rustenburg – Three people were shot dead in a suspected gang incident at Rosedale near Kariega, formerly known as Uitenhage, Eastern Cape police said. Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three other people were injured in a shooting incident on Friday night.

"In the first incident, it is alleged that at about 8.20pm, a gang were at the corner of Hawfinch and Seagull streets in Rosedale when a rival gang approached them. The group then dispersed, except for one person. The suspect started shooting and everyone scattered in different directions,” she said. "Jayden Stalmeester, 18, was found in Sanger Street with a gunshot wound in his buttocks. He was taken to hospital by private transport where he later died. A case of murder was opened for investigation," Naidu said. "At about 11.30pm, it is further alleged that the suspect returned to Hawfinch and Seagull streets in Rosedale. As Dylan Booysen, 28, was walking near the suspect, he was shot in his chest and mouth. He died on the scene."

She said an innocent resident who came out of his house after hearing the gunshots and enquired from the suspect what was happening, was also shot dead. "Nicklyn Ferreira, 29, was shot multiple times. Three more victims, aged between 20 and 26, were also wounded as they were standing outside a nearby tavern. They were taken to hospital for medical treatment." While detectives were busy at the scene, more gunshots could be heard in the next street, she said.

"Immediately backup was requested and with the assistance of the Anti-Gang Unit, the SAPS Kariega and Gqeberha K9 Units, SAPS Despatch and SAPS Kamesh detectives, the hunt for the suspect began,” Naidu said. “On approaching Acacia Street, a group of men were standing in the street. As soon as they spotted the police, one person started running. He was immediately apprehended and a .38 special silver revolver and ammunition were confiscated. "An 18-year-old teenager is detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Additional charges may be added if he is positively linked to the shooting incidents."

A second man was arrested shortly afterwards at a house in Seagull Street. "The suspect was arrested while trying to evade arrest. At this stage, he is detained on two charges of murder and three charges of attempted murder. Detectives are probing a possible link to the murder of Jayden Stalmeester. "The arrested suspects are due in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Tuesday, November 2) on their respective charges."

In another incident, three people were shot dead at a tavern in Kwanobuhle on Saturday. "It is alleged that at about 2.50pm, police were alerted to a shooting at a tavern in Jongilanga Street in Kwanobuhle. About six suspects entered the tavern and opened fire at the patrons. “Three men, aged between 25 and 35, were fatally wounded. The suspects then drove off in a Quantum taxi," Naidu said.

Kwanobuhle police officials who were oblivious of the incident at the time were patrolling when the Quantum drove by in Mango Road and opened fire at the police officers. "No one was injured and the Quantum drove off. Backup was requested and an intensive search for the suspects was launched. As police were driving in Jafta Street, they noticed a group of about six men walking with firearms. "The officers immediately gave chase and with the assistance of metro police officials they successfully apprehended two suspects, aged 25 and 32. Three 9mm firearms and ammunition were also seized."

The two were charged with possession of prohibited firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and attempted murder. The serial numbers of the firearms were filed off. "Detectives will be probing a possible link to the murders. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing," she said. The motive for the murders has not yet been established. Police investigations continue.